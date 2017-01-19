版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure Partners says to issue $200 mln of preferred units

Jan 19 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP :

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP says to issue $200 million of preferred units

* Brookfield infrastructure -to issue 8 million cumulative class a preferred limited partnership units, series 7 to a syndicate of underwriters for $25/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
