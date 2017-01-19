BRIEF-Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services
* Announced that it has selected two new agency partners
* Decision comes at end of four-month agency review that included consideration of nearly 20 potential agency partners.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Venables Bell & Partners will take on advertising duties, and Mullenlowe Mediahub was selected for media planning and buying
* Says will continue its work with GSD&M through duration of its "ingredients reign" campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results