BRIEF-Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services

Jan 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :

* Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services

* Announced that it has selected two new agency partners

* Decision comes at end of four-month agency review that included consideration of nearly 20 potential agency partners.

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Venables Bell & Partners will take on advertising duties, and Mullenlowe Mediahub was selected for media planning and buying

* Says will continue its work with GSD&M through duration of its "ingredients reign" campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
