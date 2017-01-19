BRIEF-Pharmathene to pay Altimmune termination fee of $2 mln upon termination of deal

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Pharmathene Inc :
* Pharmathene -upon termination of deal under limited specified circumstances following receipt of superior offer, co to pay Altimmune termination fee of $2 million Source text (bit.ly/2k4rmUa) Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results