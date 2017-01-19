版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Pharmathene to pay Altimmune termination fee of $2 mln upon termination of deal

Jan 19 Pharmathene Inc :

* Pharmathene -upon termination of deal under limited specified circumstances following receipt of superior offer, co to pay Altimmune termination fee of $2 million Source text (bit.ly/2k4rmUa) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐