公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 00:37 BJT

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE

Jan 19 Cms Energy Corp

* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
