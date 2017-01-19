BRIEF-CARNIVAL CORP TO BUILD TWO NEW CRUISE SHIPS WITH FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Carnival Plc
* CARNIVAL CORPORATION TO BUILD TWO NEW CRUISE SHIPS WITH FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
* MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH FINCANTIERI S.P.A. TO BUILD TWO NEW CRUISE SHIPS WITH FINAL CONTRACTS EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED IN EARLY 2017
* SAYS WITH THE NEW AGREEMENT, CARNIVAL CORPORATION NOW HAS 19 NEW SHIPS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN 2017 AND 2022
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results