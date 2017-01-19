版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 00:48 BJT

BRIEF-SAGE GOLD INC TO CONDUCT SURFACE DRILL PROGRAM AT CLAVOS

Jan 19 Sage Gold Inc

* SAGE TO CONDUCT SURFACE DRILL PROGRAM AT CLAVOS

* SAGE GOLD INC SAYS PROGRAM WILL CONSIST OF 1,500 METRES OF SURFACE DRILLING INVOLVING 7 DRILL HOLES COMMENCING NEXT WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
