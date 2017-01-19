版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA

Jan 19 Roche Holding AG :

* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐