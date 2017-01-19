版本:
BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Jan 19 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
