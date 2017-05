BRIEF-LITHIUM AMERICAS ANNOUNCES $112 MLN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BANGCHAK PETROLEUM

Jan 19 Lithium Americas Corp

* LITHIUM AMERICAS ANNOUNCES US$112 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BANGCHAK PETROLEUM

* BCPI AGREED TO FINANCING TERMS IN AMOUNT OF $112 MILLION IN EXCHANGE FOR INCREASING ITS OWNERSHIP STAKE TO 16.4% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO

* BCPI SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH CO FOR FUNDING TO ADVANCE CONSTRUCTION OF CAUCHARI-OLAROZ LITHIUM PROJECT IN JUJUY, ARGENTINA

* BCPI WILL PROVIDE TO LITHIUM AMERICAS A US$80 MILLION PROJECT DEBT FACILITY

* BCPI HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE, BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT, 50 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF C$0.85PER SHARE,FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$42.5 MILLION