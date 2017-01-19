版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 00:45 BJT

BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding expects to close FY2016 with higher EBIT than expected

Jan 19 Energiedienst Holding AG :

* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected

* Forecasted FY EBIT of 40 million euros ($42.53 million) is expected to be exceeded by about 5 million euros, mainly due to higher interest rate on capital market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐