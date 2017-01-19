BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding expects to close FY2016 with higher EBIT than expected

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Jan 19 Energiedienst Holding AG :
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected
* Forecasted FY EBIT of 40 million euros ($42.53 million) is expected to be exceeded by about 5 million euros, mainly due to higher interest rate on capital market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.