BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 TCF Financial Corp :
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
* For past several months, have engaged in discussions with CFPB to resolve the matter
* Believe that co's overdraft protection program complied with "spirit of all applicable laws and regulations"
* "TCF rejects claims made by CFPB" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results