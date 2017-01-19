版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 03:07 BJT

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program

Jan 19 TCF Financial Corp :

* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry

* For past several months, have engaged in discussions with CFPB to resolve the matter

* Believe that co's overdraft protection program complied with "spirit of all applicable laws and regulations"

* "TCF rejects claims made by CFPB" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
