BRIEF-Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 pct passive stake in Skyline Medical as of Jan. 13

Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
