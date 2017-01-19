BRIEF-Paramount Pictures, Shanghai Film Group, Huahua Media sign strategic agreement

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Paramount Pictures:
* Paramount pictures, Shanghai Film Group & Huahua Media sign strategic agreement
* Shanghai Film Group,Huahua Media will also co-finance Paramount's full slate of films over next 3 years as part of the agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2jE3slr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results