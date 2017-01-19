版本:
BRIEF-Paramount Pictures, Shanghai Film Group, Huahua Media sign strategic agreement

Jan 19 Paramount Pictures:

* Paramount pictures, Shanghai Film Group & Huahua Media sign strategic agreement

* Shanghai Film Group,Huahua Media will also co-finance Paramount's full slate of films over next 3 years as part of the agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2jE3slr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
