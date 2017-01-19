版本:
BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics reports updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01

Jan 19 Leap Therapeutics Inc :

* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01

* Data from trial identified genetic mutations that may be responsive to DKN-01 therapy

* Four of 19 patients evaluated with genetic testing were found to have activating/stabilizing mutations of beta-catenin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
