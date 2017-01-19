BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
Jan 19 American Express Co :
* Company expects 2017 EPS of $5.60 to $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
* Qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $625 million, up 9 percent from $572 million a year ago
* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $6.2 billion, down 2 percent from $6.4 billion a year ago
* Qtrly return on average equity (ROE) was 26.0 percent, up from 24.0 percent a year ago
* Says U.S. Consumer Services reported fourthquarter net income of $351 million, down 35 percent from $541 million a year ago
* Global Merchant Services reported fourthquarter net income of $369 million, up 1 percent from $364 million a year ago.
* International Consumer and Network Services reported Q4 net income of $84 million, down 40 percent from $140 million a year ago
* Global Commercial Services reported fourthquarter net income of $382 million, down 22 percent from $487 million a year ago
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.