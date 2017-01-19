BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker enters into 364-day credit agreement

Jan 19 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :

* Stanley Black & Decker - on Jan 18, 2017, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., a Connecticut corporation entered into a 364-day credit agreement- SEC filing

* Stanley Black & Decker - credit agreement consists of $1.25 billion revolving credit loan, sub-limit of an amount equal to euro equivalent of $400 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jRt5gm) Further company coverage: