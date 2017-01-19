版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Richard Yorke COO for wholesale banking group

Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo announces new structure for its international business

* Wells Fargo & Co - International group will be integrated into other wholesale banking business lines

* Wells Fargo & Co - Richard Yorke appointed chief operating officer for wholesale banking group

* Wells Fargo - Before assuming role of wholesale COO, Yorke will conduct interim special assignment as part of efforts to resubmit 2016 resolution plan

* Wells Fargo & Co - Wells Fargo foreign exchange will report to Jon Weiss, head of Wells Fargo Securities

* Wells Fargo - Global financial institutions business will be combined with financial institutions business in Wells Fargo corporate banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
