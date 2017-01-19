版本:
BRIEF-BNY Mellon announces redemption of trust preferred securities

Jan 19 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :

* BNY Mellon announces redemption of trust preferred securities

* Bank Of New York Mellon Corp - all outstanding 6.369% preferred securities issued by Mellon Capital III will be redeemed on March 20, 2017

* Bank Of New York Mellon Corp - redemption price for 6.369% preferred securities will be equal to £50,000 per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
