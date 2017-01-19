BRIEF-BNY Mellon announces redemption of trust preferred securities

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :
* BNY Mellon announces redemption of trust preferred securities
* Bank Of New York Mellon Corp - all outstanding 6.369% preferred securities issued by Mellon Capital III will be redeemed on March 20, 2017
* Bank Of New York Mellon Corp - redemption price for 6.369% preferred securities will be equal to £50,000 per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock