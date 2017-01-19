BRIEF-Autodesk says discussing amendments to financial covenants in credit agreement with lenders

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Autodesk Inc :
* Autodesk- As result of business model transition, discussing amendments to financial covenants in credit agreement with lenders- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2k8j5Tl) Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock