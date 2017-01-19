版本:
BRIEF-Fluor says project Zuidasdok has been preliminarily awarded to Zuidplus

Jan 19 Fluor Corp

* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture

* Fluor Corp - Design and construction contract is worth approximately $1 billion of which Fluor has a 42.5 percent share, Heijmans 15 percent and Hochtief 42.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
