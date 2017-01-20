版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 08:30 BJT

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical provides statement on final regulations

Jan 19 Westlake Chemical Corp

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP statement on final regulations relating to its qualifying income activities

* Says final regulations issued today by IRS and treasury uphold Westlake's private letter ruling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐