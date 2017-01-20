版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 08:28 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp

Jan 19 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement

* Lawsuit alleges infringement of multiple patents related to Honeywell's bar code scanning technology Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐