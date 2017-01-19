版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-RXi Pharmaceuticals CEO Cauwenbergh buys 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19

Jan 19 RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage:
