公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Toyota says North American vehicle production reached 2.12 mln in 2016

Jan 19 Toyota Motor Corp

* Says in 2016, North American vehicle production reached 2.12 million vehicles (up 4.4 percent), built at its North American vehicle assembly plants Source text: toyota.us/2jQOupL Further company coverage:
