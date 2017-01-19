BRIEF-Toyota says North American vehicle production reached 2.12 mln in 2016

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Toyota Motor Corp
* Says in 2016, North American vehicle production reached 2.12 million vehicles (up 4.4 percent), built at its North American vehicle assembly plants Source text: toyota.us/2jQOupL Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results