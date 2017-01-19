版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-FirstEnergy says to recognize impairment charge of about $266 mln related to Aspen Generating deal - SEC filing

Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp -

* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating

* FirstEnergy Corp - Impairment charge of $266 million will be in its consolidated statement of income for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2jE34mY) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐