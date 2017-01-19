BRIEF-NY AG Schneiderman settles with Anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction drugs

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
* NY Attorney General Schneiderman announces national settlement with anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction treatment drugs
* Agreement includes empire bluecross blueshield,resolves investigation of prior authorization practices,network adequacy for mat treatment
* Empire Bluecross Blueshield will also launch initiative in new york to expand access to opioid addiction treatment drugs Source (on.ny.gov/2iGCla2) Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results