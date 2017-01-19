BRIEF-EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings increase quarterly distributions

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 EQT Midstream Partners Lp -
* EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings increase quarterly distributions
* Says declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.850 per unit for q4 of 2016
* Quarterly cash distribution increased 20% compared to Q4 of 2015
* EQT GP Holdings declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.177 per unit for Q4 of 2016, up 45% compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock