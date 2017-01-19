版本:
2017年 1月 20日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-American Express reports 4th-qtr earnings of $0.88 per share

Jan 19 American Express Co :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.88

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, was $8 billion

* Q4 revenue view $7.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
