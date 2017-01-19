版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Truecar files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million

Jan 19 Truecar Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million

* In addition, selling stockholders may offer up to 20.0 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2iGKZFI) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐