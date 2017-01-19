BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
* JPMorgan chase - Dimon's total compensation includes annual base salary of $1.5 million, performance-based variable incentive compensation of $26.5 million
* Dimon's 2016 base salary and cash incentive remain unchanged from last year
* $5 million of Dimon's 2016 variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash, remaining $21.5 million in form of PSUS Source: (bit.ly/2iPEWK8) Further company coverage:
* Global Sources enters into amendment to amalgamation agreement to increase amalgamation consideration to US$20.00 per share
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.