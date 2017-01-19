版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Atlantic Capital says selling stockholders may offer, sell up to 3.11 mln shares

Jan 19 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc :

* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2iH0m0P) Further company coverage:
