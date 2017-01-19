版本:
BRIEF-Foris ventures reports 8 pct passive stake in Enphase Energy

Jan 19 Enphase Energy Inc

* Foris Ventures LLC reports 8 percent passive stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of Jan 9 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2iGX4KS) Further company coverage:
