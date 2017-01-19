BRIEF-Foris ventures reports 8 pct passive stake in Enphase Energy

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Enphase Energy Inc
* Foris Ventures LLC reports 8 percent passive stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of Jan 9 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2iGX4KS) Further company coverage:
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock