BRIEF-Schlumberger board amends by-laws to provide for proxy access

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Schlumberger NV :
* Schlumberger- On Jan 19, board amended the company's amended and restated by-laws to provide for proxy access - SEC filing
* Schlumberger- Amended the by-laws to also include advance notice provisions addressing the nomination of persons for election to the board Source text: (bit.ly/2jdIRkI) Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock