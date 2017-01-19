版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Schlumberger board amends by-laws to provide for proxy access

Jan 19 Schlumberger NV :

* Schlumberger- On Jan 19, board amended the company's amended and restated by-laws to provide for proxy access - SEC filing

* Schlumberger- Amended the by-laws to also include advance notice provisions addressing the nomination of persons for election to the board Source text: (bit.ly/2jdIRkI) Further company coverage:
