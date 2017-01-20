BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia

Jan 20 Citic Resources Holdings Ltd :

* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement

* Citic nominees secured financial support from State Government of Victoria & Commonwealth Government of Australia

* Secured financial support to assist in funding restart of smelter and on-going operations under four year agreements

* Citic nominees has entered into a new hedging agreement with AGL Energy in relation to supply of electricity to smelter

* Announcement follows power outage in Dec 2016 which disrupted operations & caused reduction in production capacity at Portland Aluminium Smelter