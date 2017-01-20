版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 08:27 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc

Jan 19 T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering

* Says believe that investment in Snap continues to be in clients' best interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
