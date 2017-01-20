BRIEF-Delphi Energy says CFO Brian Kohlhammer has left company

Jan 19 Delphi Energy Corp

* Delphi Energy Corp. announces changes to senior management

* John Behr has been promoted to vice-president, geosciences

* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner

* Brian P. Kohlhammer, senior vice-president finance and chief financial officer, has left company to explore other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: