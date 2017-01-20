BRIEF-Delphi Energy says CFO Brian Kohlhammer has left company

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 19 Delphi Energy Corp
* Delphi Energy Corp. announces changes to senior management
* John Behr has been promoted to vice-president, geosciences
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
* Brian P. Kohlhammer, senior vice-president finance and chief financial officer, has left company to explore other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.