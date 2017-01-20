版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources Inc announces increase to issuer bid

Jan 19 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc :

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid

* Says increasing number of its common shares under issuer bid to up to $90.0 million

* Says increasing number of its common shares under issuer bid at a purchase price of $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
