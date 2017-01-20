BRIEF-CFT reports FY 2016 consolidated revenue at CHF 803.4 mln

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 20 CFT :
* Fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported consolidated revenue of 190.7 million Swiss francs ($189.81 million), an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year.
* For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was 803.4 million Swiss francs compared with 814.5 mln francs in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates Source text - bit.ly/2jSLtFs Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0047 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.