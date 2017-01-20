BRIEF-CFT reports FY 2016 consolidated revenue at CHF 803.4 mln

Jan 20 CFT :

* Fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported consolidated revenue of 190.7 million Swiss francs ($189.81 million), an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year.

* For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was 803.4 million Swiss francs compared with 814.5 mln francs in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates Source text - bit.ly/2jSLtFs Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0047 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)