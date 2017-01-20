版本:
BRIEF-SFS Group strengthens its operations in Switzerland

Jan 20 SFS Group AG :

* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland

* Logistics infrastructure is being modernized and heat-treating capacity is being expanded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0047 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
