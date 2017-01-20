版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 15:37 BJT

BRIEF-CTT Systems: Boeing selects CTT for 777X humidification systems

Jan 20 Ctt Systems Ab :

* Boeing selects CTT for 777X humidification systems

* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐