BRIEF-Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg

Jan 20 Bharti Airtel Ltd.

* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg

* Airtel would pare size of operations in the continent and could be completed within a year - Bloomberg

* Airtel says some of Bharti's businesses in 15 African nations would be affected- Bloomberg Further company coverage:
