版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Lufthansa shares rise on report of interest from Abu Dhabi state fund

Jan 20 Deutsche Lufthansa Ag

* Lufthansa shares rise 4.8 percent, traders point to magazine report of interest from abu dhabi state fund

* Lufthansa spokesman says declines to comment on speculation Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
