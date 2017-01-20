版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA

Jan 20 Karolinska Development AB :

* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA

