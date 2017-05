Jan 20 Cone Midstream Partners Lp :

* Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution

* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - declaration of a cash distribution of $0.2724 per unit with respect to Q4 of 2016

* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - new distribution represents an increase of 3.6 pct over prior quarter