BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc

Jan 20 Rightside Group Ltd
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for
sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says deal for $83.5 million
* Rightside Group Ltd says Rightside will receive $76.7
million of net cash proceeds from transaction, net of working
capital adjustments
* Rightside Group Ltd says following deal, Rightside will
continue to evaluate strategic options, including potential use
of proceeds from divestiture
* Rightside Group Ltd says as part of Tucows, eNom will
continue to be a distribution partner for Rightside's new gTLDs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: