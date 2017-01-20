BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc

Jan 20 Rightside Group Ltd

* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc

* Rightside Group Ltd says deal for $83.5 million

* Rightside Group Ltd says Rightside will receive $76.7 million of net cash proceeds from transaction, net of working capital adjustments

* Rightside Group Ltd says following deal, Rightside will continue to evaluate strategic options, including potential use of proceeds from divestiture

* Rightside Group Ltd says as part of Tucows, eNom will continue to be a distribution partner for Rightside's new gTLDs