BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
Jan 20 Interroll Holding AG :
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai
* Interroll's new modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.