BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China

Jan 20 Interroll Holding AG :

* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai

* Interroll's new modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China Source text - bit.ly/2k8Ezeq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)