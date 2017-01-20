版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China

Jan 20 Interroll Holding AG :

* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai

* Interroll's new modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China Source text - bit.ly/2k8Ezeq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐