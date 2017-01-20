BRIEF-Schlumberger NV Q4 EPS $0.27 excluding charges

Jan 20 Schlumberger NV :
* Schlumberger NV - fourth-quarter earnings per share,
excluding charges was $0.27
* Q4 revenue $7.11 billion
* Schlumberger NV - fourth-quarter gaap loss per share,
including charges of $0.42 per share, was $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $7.07
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capex (excluding multiclient and spm investments) is
expected to be $2.2 billion for 2017
* Schlumberger - qtrly pretax operating margin 11.4 pct
versus 16.6 pct last year
* Schlumberger - Q4 sequential revenue growth of 1 pct was
driven by strong activity in the Middle East and North America
* Schlumberger - "we are making further adjustments to our
global support structure and facilities footprint to align our
resources to the shape of the recovery"
* Schlumberger - maintain constructive view of oil markets,
as tightening of supply and demand balance continued in Q4, as
seen by steady draw in OECD stocks
* Schlumberger NV - recorded $536 million in restructuring
charges in Q4
* Schlumberger - recorded $139 million of pretax charges
relating to the Cameron acquisition and a currency devaluation
loss in Egypt in Q4
* Schlumberger NV - expect the 2017 recovery in the
international markets to start off "more slowly"
