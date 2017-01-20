BRIEF-AIG partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement

Jan 20 American International Group Inc :
* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance
agreement
* American International Group Inc - cedes 80pct of reserve
risk on substantially all U.S. Commercial long-tail exposures
for accident years 2015 and prior
* American International Group - consideration for agreement
is $9.8 billion payable by June 30, 2017, with interest at 4pct
per annum from January 1, 2016 to date of payment
* American International Group Inc - maintains control of
claims handling and commitment to serving our customers
* American International Group Inc - agreement will be
accounted for in Q1 of 2017 as a retroactive reinsurance
agreement
* AIG - Nico is assuming 80% of net losses, net allocated
loss adjustment expenses on subject reserves in excess of first
$25 billion
* Aig - entered into binding term sheet for an adverse
development reinsurance agreement, with national indemnity
company
* AIG currently expects a material prior year adverse
development charge in Q4
* AIG - aig will retain sole authority to handle and resolve
claims, and nico has various access, association and
consultation rights
* AIG - consideration paid to nico will be placed into
collateral trust account as security for NICO'S claim payment
obligations to AIG operating subsidiaries
* Berkshire Hathaway will provide a parental guarantee to
secure obligations of nico under agreement
