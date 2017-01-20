BRIEF-Ford expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $3.0 bln

Jan 20 Ford Motor Co :

* Ford -for year ended December 31, 2016, expect to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of approximately $3.0 billion related to our pension plans and opeb plans

* Ford Motor Co- continue to expect to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion for total company adjusted pre-tax profit in 2016

* Ford Motor Co - because remeasurement loss is a special item, it will not impact 2016 total company adjusted pre-tax profit or adjusted earnings per share

* Ford Motor Co- on an after-tax basis, remeasurement loss will reduce full-year net income by about $2.0 billion in 2016

* Ford -including impact of remeasurement loss, expect underfunded status at 2016 end for pension plans and opeb plans to be about $8.9 billion and $5.9 billion, respectively