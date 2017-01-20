BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc announces it will reprice its $1.9 billion term loan B due June 2023

Jan 20 NRG Energy Inc

* Nrg Energy Inc - announces it will reprice its $1.9 billion term loan B due June 2023

* NRG Energy Inc says transaction is leverage neutral and enhances free cash flow before growth via annual cash interest savings

* NRG Energy Inc says transaction will reduce interest rate margin on term loan by 50 basis points to libor +225 basis points

* NRG Energy Inc says expects interest savings over remaining life of loan to total approximately $60 million

* NRG Energy Inc says expected interest savings in 2017 are estimated to be approximately $9 million